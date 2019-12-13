3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sputnik V vaccine produced in Belarus passes quality control
The three-week laboratory tests of the next series of the vaccine Sputnik V, produced by Belmedpreparaty enterprise, are over. They were held at the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology. As a result, the vaccine passed quality control. In this regard, the specialists of the enterprise have ptoduced 358 thousand doses of the first component of the drug. It is this enterprise that delivers the vaccine to regions. We should remind that according to the data of the Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Public Health, more than 400 thousand people nationwide applied in health organizations to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at the beginning of May.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All