Sputnik V vaccine produced in Belarus passes quality control

The three-week laboratory tests of the next series of the vaccine Sputnik V, produced by Belmedpreparaty enterprise, are over. They were held at the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology. As a result, the vaccine passed quality control. In this regard, the specialists of the enterprise have ptoduced 358 thousand doses of the first component of the drug. It is this enterprise that delivers the vaccine to regions. We should remind that according to the data of the Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Public Health, more than 400 thousand people nationwide applied in health organizations to receive a vaccine against coronavirus at the beginning of May.