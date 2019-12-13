3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Requiem rally and moment of silence held in Khatyn
Khatyn was included in the map of especially symbolic points where commemorative events are held today. The memorial complex, which appeared in 1969 on the site of a village burned down by the Nazis, was visited by delegations from different districts of Minsk Region. The participants of the memorable meeting-requiem laid fresh flowers at the sculpture "Unconquered" and the Eternal Flame. At noon, all those present joined the All-Belarusian action "We Remember", bowing their heads during a moment of silence.
Together with Khatyn, Soligorsk and Molodechno, enterprises of Slutsk and Nesvizh joined the All-Belarusian Moment of Silence.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All