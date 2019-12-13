Requiem rally and moment of silence held in Khatyn

Khatyn was included in the map of especially symbolic points where commemorative events are held today. The memorial complex, which appeared in 1969 on the site of a village burned down by the Nazis, was visited by delegations from different districts of Minsk Region. The participants of the memorable meeting-requiem laid fresh flowers at the sculpture "Unconquered" and the Eternal Flame. At noon, all those present joined the All-Belarusian action "We Remember", bowing their heads during a moment of silence.