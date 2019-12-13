PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Requiem rally and moment of silence held in Khatyn

Khatyn was included in the map of especially symbolic points where commemorative events are held today. The memorial complex, which appeared in 1969 on the site of a village burned down by the Nazis, was visited by delegations from different districts of Minsk Region. The participants of the memorable meeting-requiem laid fresh flowers at the sculpture "Unconquered" and the Eternal Flame. At noon, all those present joined the All-Belarusian action "We Remember", bowing their heads during a moment of silence.

Together with Khatyn, Soligorsk and Molodechno, enterprises of Slutsk and Nesvizh joined the All-Belarusian Moment of Silence.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All