Requiem meeting in memory of concentration camp prisoners held in Trostenets
A requiem meeting in honor of the Day of the Liberation of Nazi concentration camps was held today in Trostenets.
Those, who survived the horrors of war and Nazi camps, gathered at the Memorial "Gates of Memory".
This is a special place of memory. According to official data, over 206,000 people were killed there with brutal cruelty. And today, those who went through the horrors of war and Nazi camps have gathered at the Gates of Memory memorial. They shared their history and their pain with the younger generation, with representatives of non-governmental organizations, with the citizens of Minsk who were not indifferent. The memory of the victims was honored with a moment of silence and flowers were laid.
April 11 is annually marked worldwide as Prisoners of Nazi Concentration Camp Liberation Day.
The date relates to the decisive event of the 1945 International Prisoner Rebellion, when the Buchenwald death camp was liberated. In total, there were more than 14,000 concentration camps, prisons and ghettos. During the war, more than 20 million people passed through them. About 12 million of them died.
