German residents express their opinion on situation in Belarus
When the EU immediately closed the airspace for Belarusian aircraft, a number of leaders of the Old World were criticized.
The announcement of the targeted sanctions by Merkel and Macron only doubled the negative comments from Europeans. People are outraged by open interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and recommend tackling their own problems. Social networks are boiling.
Meanwhile, astonishing silence has been observed since the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Berlin after the mining messages.
As we can see, European democracy is not concerned with the flight from Dublin to Krakow.
