Multi-child mother about motherhood: Just don't doubt

Alexandra Nikiforova, an organizer of a beauty pageant for multi-child women "The Beauty of Belarus" and a mother with many children herself, gave advice to those who are afraid that being a mother with many children will make them give up their career or "give up" on themselves. How can one get rid of these prejudices?

"Just don't doubt in yourself. Cultivate your abilities every day. Look for new information, information that is not negative, but positive, information that will push your limits. Help yourself and nourish yourself with the information that will help you live in this world, adapt to any situation both psychologically and physically, so that you were comfortable with yourself", says Alexandra.