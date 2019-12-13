3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mogilev turns 753
An open-air gallery, pedestrian street musicians and the new Friendship Tree as well as evening dance make part of the holiday program was extensive. A big city picnic has brought together the fans of treats and songs with a guitar, and a sports event "Battle of the Yard" for outdoor enthusiasts. Thewinners of the Art-Fest creative youth competition were awarded valuable gifts.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All