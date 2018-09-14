PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Delegation of Chinese doctors from Henan visits Mogilev

Among the topics discussed are the protection of children's health, the work of hospitals in the regions, training and access to medical care. By the way, China and Mogilev region this year celebrate the 15th anniversary of signing the documents on cooperation.

Guests from China also visited the health institutions of the region.

