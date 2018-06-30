EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Mogilev celebrates its 751st anniversary

Today, Mogilev celebrates its 751st anniversary. Festive events will begin with welcoming the delegations of the city's twin-cities. It will be hosted at the Town Hall. The programme also has a theatrical parade, the Town of Craftsmen on a pedestrian street, and numerous concerts and shows. Among the guests are the Belarusian State Ensemble Pesnyary. The celebrations will be topped with a fireworks show.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All