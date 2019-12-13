3.40 RUB
Moscow Mechanism against Belarus - this is how the West uses human rights to exert pressure on states
At the end of March, the so-called Moscow Mechanism was introduced against Belarus. This is the third document in a row. Each of them was introduced when plans to overthrow the government in our country by external forces failed. In 2011 after the election, in 2020 and now in 2023. Each time, the official reason was a violation of human rights, in practice (and this is no longer hidden by international coquetry) it was the economic, international and sanctions pressure.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Lansbergis said during an online conference that the pressure on the "regime" (Belarus) must continue, but not only when something happens in the streets of Minsk. "The West and especially European countries have to decide on what points of pressure they have to agree on now. There has to be a clear path and a clear demonstration of pressure."
