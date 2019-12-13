Moscow Mechanism against Belarus - this is how the West uses human rights to exert pressure on states

At the end of March, the so-called Moscow Mechanism was introduced against Belarus. This is the third document in a row. Each of them was introduced when plans to overthrow the government in our country by external forces failed. In 2011 after the election, in 2020 and now in 2023. Each time, the official reason was a violation of human rights, in practice (and this is no longer hidden by international coquetry) it was the economic, international and sanctions pressure.