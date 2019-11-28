Islam Museum to open in Minsk Cathedral Mosque in December

Anyone, regardless of religion, can get acquainted with Islamic history, see copies of early manuscripts of the Koran, as well as elements of clothing of Muslim peoples, Central Asia and the Arab East.



The first exhibits of the Islam Museum have already taken their places on display. Kitabs - hand-written books in the format of the ancestral diary, are the material spiritual heritage of the Muslims of Belarus. The Koran facsimile is already in the funds of the museum.



The Head of the Muftiate gave his approval on displaying the exhibits, the Belarusians have never seen. For now, there will be about 10-12 of them.



Officially, Islam has been existing in Belarus for 620 years. The first Muslim settlements in our country appeared about 7 centuries ago. Tatars from the Golden Horde and Crimea settled on our lands as a military elite of border defenders.



The Belarusian publishing house is working on the creation of the Koran. The book, which is read "from left to right," was first shown at the Frankfurt Exhibition. Consultation on the creation was received from the Muftiate and specialists of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus.



The Muftiate is working on the reconstruction of the Koran from the Topkapi Palace. Museum. specialists have already received admission to the manuscript and are preparing to go to Istanbul to examine the copy. The publication is planned to be released in two volumes.



