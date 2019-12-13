3.42 RUB
N. Kochanova: Belarus has succeeded as a territory of social justice, peace and tranquility
The Third Eurasian Women's Forum was solemnly opened in St. Petersburg today. The opening speech on behalf of Belarusian women was conveyed by the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly. Natalia Kochanova noted that 2020 was a test for the Belarusians. Impudent and cynical interference from outside disrupted the usual life, but all the forces of goodwill in our country rallied against the prudent attempts to once again divide us and destroy our statehood.
Natalia Kochanova also noted that the Belarusian state takes special care of motherhood and childhood, large families, the older generation and people with disabilities. Representatives of different nationalities and confessions live there in peace and harmony. In other words, Belarus has succeeded as a territory of social justice, peace and tranquility.
