N. Kochanova meets in Luninets with heads of Brest Regional and District Councils of Deputies
The deputies know well about the live and worries in districts, stressed Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. Natalia Kochanova met today in Luninets with the heads of Brest Regional and District Councils of Deputies. According to Natalia Kochanova, the relationship between the Council of the Republic and local councils should be close and effective. If people voice some problem that cannot be solved in the region, the resolution of the issue can be delegated through the senators to the republican level. In particular, parliamentarians will work on a law on citizens' appeals; they are also waiting for proposals from local deputies. During the conversation, Natalia Kochanova was asked about her opinion on the work of village councils. The deputies of Brest Region have noted that changes are needed, for example, regarding powers and financial management. They also drew attention to the improvement in rural areas.
Also, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic visited a private enterprise that produces metal dishes and talked to the team. Luninets "Victoria" is an import-substituting and export-oriented production. Every month, 100 000 pieces of tableware are cast here.
