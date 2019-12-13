3.41 RUB
Body of refugee found on Belarusian-Polish border
Several refugees, presumably from North Africa, were found by Belarusian border guards the day before near the border. A man's body was lying next to the group. According to the victim's brother, they were in the territory of Poland when they were detained by the law enforcement officers. The foreigners were emaciated and exhausted.
Despite their requests for food and water, the Polish military did not respond. When one of the refugees died, the foreigners were forced to move his body to the territory of Belarus by opening a gate in the fence. And this is already a tradition.
Not far from the same place, the bodies of men of Oriental appearance were found on November 19 and October 2, and on November 8 a Syrian citizen beaten by the Polish security forces was found.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
