Body of refugee found on Belarusian-Polish border

Several refugees, presumably from North Africa, were found by Belarusian border guards the day before near the border. A man's body was lying next to the group. According to the victim's brother, they were in the territory of Poland when they were detained by the law enforcement officers. The foreigners were emaciated and exhausted.



Despite their requests for food and water, the Polish military did not respond. When one of the refugees died, the foreigners were forced to move his body to the territory of Belarus by opening a gate in the fence. And this is already a tradition.



Not far from the same place, the bodies of men of Oriental appearance were found on November 19 and October 2, and on November 8 a Syrian citizen beaten by the Polish security forces was found.



