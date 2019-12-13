President pays attention to medicine and law enforcement problems

During the report to the Head of State, Chairman of the Investigation Committee Ivan Noskevich said that the crime rate in Belarus had dropped to record-breaking 13.5% since the beginning of the year. Another encouraging figure is the ratio of deaths to COVID-19. Here our country is noted as an example of effective medicine. At the meeting of the President and Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik, they discussed preparations for a possible second wave of viral diseases and the current epidemic with coronavirus in Belarus.



A serious indicator that the country copes well with COVID-19 is the low mortality rate. That is, the ration of the deceased to the sick, which is usually expressed in percentages. One of the oldest research universities in the Western hemisphere, Johns Hopkins University released the online monitoring data.



As of today, the mortality rate in Belarus is 0.56%. And this is the lowest indicator among all countries monitored. If you take our closest neighbors, the picture is as follows. The mortality rate in Russia is almost three times higher - 1.3%. In Ukraine - 2.3%, in Lithuania and Poland it is even higher - 4.2% and 4.3% respectively.



The highest figures are in Spain - 11.2%; in the UK - 14.1%; in France -15.2%.



The leader of the sad list is Italy: 16,6 %. Of course, a detailed analysis of the lethality of a new infection will only be possible at the end of the epidemic process, but it is already obvious: the low indicator in our country is due to a number of factors, and specialists note this. Namely, early diagnosis and detection of infection in people who do not have symptoms, effective measures to isolate sick people and contacts, effective epidemiological measures to protect vulnerable groups and, of course, developed material and technical base of medical institutions and professional staff.



