Contest "Field Kitchen" held at Alabino training ground

Military cuisine according to individual recipes. Today the contest "Field Kitchen" was held in Alabino. In its sub-group the Belarusians took the second place. Under the terms of the competition, all teams received the same products, but cooked according to their recipes. There are four dishes on the menu. The judges, according to the military, conducted a tasting in strict secrecy. And, according to the rules of the competition, so that the evaluation was fair, the jury did not know whose dish they were trying.