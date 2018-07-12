3.43 RUB
Radius-FM celebrates 15th anniversary
On its birthday the radio has prepared special holiday content and gifts to its listeners.
The largest radio network of Belarus is in the top 10 best radio stations in our country. For several seasons it has been working in the format Contemporary Hit Radio. The target audience is listeners 18 - 35 years old.
The audience of the radio on the Internet is increasing every year.
Over the years Radius-FM has become an integral part of the Belarusian media space.
