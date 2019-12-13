Belarusian army receives improved Polonez-M

According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the Polonez-M MLRS is an improved version of the Polonez MLRS, which is already in service. The main tactical and technical characteristics of the Polonez-M MLRS have been improved compared to its predecessor and allow to simultaneously strike eight targets with the highest accuracy at a range of up to 300 kilometers. These can be command posts, ammunition arsenals, amassed equipment and concentrations of manpower.