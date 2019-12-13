3.42 RUB
Belarusian army receives improved Polonez-M
The Belarusian Armed Forces' missile artillery brigade has received the latest Polonez-M multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), BelTA reports.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the Polonez-M MLRS is an improved version of the Polonez MLRS, which is already in service. The main tactical and technical characteristics of the Polonez-M MLRS have been improved compared to its predecessor and allow to simultaneously strike eight targets with the highest accuracy at a range of up to 300 kilometers. These can be command posts, ammunition arsenals, amassed equipment and concentrations of manpower.
The Polonez-M MLRS corresponds to the world's best models of reactive artillery systems. Many technical solutions implemented by the Belarusian developers have no analogues in the world.
The new weapons is one of the elements of strategic deterrence, said the Defense Ministry.
