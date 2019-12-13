PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Children from Lysychansk, Gorlovka and Donetsk come to Belarus for winter holidays

These children also have their own history and, alas, the history of war. But this New Year they will meet not under the roar of artillery, but under the sound of fireworks and laughter. Children from Gorlovka, Lysychansk and Donetsk will spend Christmas holidays in Belarus.

It is a continuation of a big social project started by Belarusian Paralympian Alexei Talay's Foundation, our government and the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

The way to the train Adler-Minsk for children from Lysychansk was especially difficult (the children were evacuated under the bombardment). Children will have about three weeks to rest from the war and improve their health.

