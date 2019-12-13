Children from Lysychansk, Gorlovka and Donetsk come to Belarus for winter holidays

These children also have their own history and, alas, the history of war. But this New Year they will meet not under the roar of artillery, but under the sound of fireworks and laughter. Children from Gorlovka, Lysychansk and Donetsk will spend Christmas holidays in Belarus.

It is a continuation of a big social project started by Belarusian Paralympian Alexei Talay's Foundation, our government and the Union State of Belarus and Russia.