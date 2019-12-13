3.42 RUB
Savings on construction. Housing savings system launched in Belarus
New opportunities to buy the cherished housing! Belarusians will be able to accumulate money on special bank accounts in the form of deposits, so that in the future they could be used to improve living conditions. The funds will be used as target loans at low market interest. The corresponding decree was signed by the President. The opportunity will be available to all banks and all citizens of the country. The participants will receive a bonus from the state, which is exempt from income tax. The minimum amount of savings required to obtain a loan is 30% of the contract sum.
