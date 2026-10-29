NAS of Belarus and Chinese I-Kingtec Discuss Cooperation

Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Karanik held a meeting with representatives of the Chinese technology company I-Kingtec, BelTA informs.

The main topic of discussion was the directions of mutually beneficial cooperation, in particular the introduction of advanced solutions for the automation and management of smart cities. Special attention was paid to the application of low-altitude aviation, which can become a key element of modern urban infrastructure.

The head of the NAS noted that the I-Kingtec presentation demonstrated not simply individual drone models, but a comprehensive approach based on the closed loop “drone – network – cloud.” “This integrated system makes it possible to transform the concept of the low-altitude economy into real tools for managing urban space. Thanks to it, it becomes possible in real time to track the situation in the city, respond to emergency situations and take corresponding decisions,” Vladimir Karanik stressed.

I-Kingtec is a high-tech company in the sphere of artificial intelligence, robotics and aerospace technologies, which was founded in 2017. It has the status of an active, fast-growing technology leader in the sector of the low-altitude economy and industrial robotics of China.