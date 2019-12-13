3.42 RUB
How tangible are benefits for multi-child families in Belarus?
Many people are not even aware of this, but today the multi-child families in Belarus are entitled not only to family capital and housing benefits, but also to loan subsidies, benefits for the upbringing and education of children, tax benefits, the right to a weekly paid leave for one parent, as well as benefits for mothers of large families. The government also created some kind of a platform for education of mothers with many children, whose children are already growing up. The platform could be used anywhere.
