Undermining the situation, destroying what the Belarusians have been creating for years, promoting sanctions against their own people is the real face of those who try to turn our country into chaos.

Protasevich disclosed by name the organizers of the protests in an interview to our colleagues. The extremist immediately named 13 people. Among them is Dmitry Navosha, creator of the sports portals sports.ru and tribuna.by. He lived in Russia for many years, where he started his subversive activities. Now, being in Spain, where he has a residence permit, Navosha coordinates the work of destructive formations. He is one of the ideological founders of the extremist organization BYPOL. He financed it as well as the criminal telegram channel "Black Book of Belarus", he tried to put pressure on sports and was behind the calls for sanctions and "execution" lists (this information was shared by the police).