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Nationwide Moment of Silence to Be Observed Across Belarus on 9 May at 12:00
Text by:Editorial office news.by
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Nationwide Moment of Silence to Be Observed Across Belarus on 9 May at 12:00news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10235765-0984-42b9-a25f-f44a567d493a/conversions/698ac3cb-098c-4b68-b314-617b4450dd14-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10235765-0984-42b9-a25f-f44a567d493a/conversions/698ac3cb-098c-4b68-b314-617b4450dd14-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10235765-0984-42b9-a25f-f44a567d493a/conversions/698ac3cb-098c-4b68-b314-617b4450dd14-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/10235765-0984-42b9-a25f-f44a567d493a/conversions/698ac3cb-098c-4b68-b314-617b4450dd14-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
On 9 May at exactly 12:00, a nationwide Moment of Silence will be held throughout Belarus in solemn memory of the heroic feat of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War. The sound of a metronome and a requiem will echo across the country — on national television and radio channels, in public spaces and on city streets, as well as on the YouTube channel NEWS.BY and its Telegram channel.
Wherever you may be — at work, at home, on the road or walking down the street — pause for one minute to honour the memory of those to whom we owe our lives.