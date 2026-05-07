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Nationwide Moment of Silence to Be Observed Across Belarus on 9 May at 12:00

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Nationwide Moment of Silence to Be Observed Across Belarus on 9 May at 12:00

On 9 May at exactly 12:00, a nationwide Moment of Silence will be held throughout Belarus in solemn memory of the heroic feat of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War. The sound of a metronome and a requiem will echo across the country — on national television and radio channels, in public spaces and on city streets, as well as on the YouTube channel NEWS.BY and its Telegram channel.

Wherever you may be — at work, at home, on the road or walking down the street — pause for one minute to honour the memory of those to whom we owe our lives.

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Society