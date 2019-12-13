NATO should not exist, this opinion was expressed by Serbian health minister

NATO should not exist, this is the opinion expressed by the Serbian Health Minister in the "Actual Interview". Danica Grujicic is closely dealing with the topic of the consequences of the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999. During 2.5 months of bombardment, 15 tons of depleted uranium were dropped on the land.

Later, the country ranked first in the number of cancer cases in Europe. During the first 10 years about 30 thousand people got cancer, and up to 18 thousand of them died. And all this is not only aggression against a sovereign country and trampling on all norms of international law, but it was the beginning of NATO's big march to the east.

Danica Grujicic, Serbian Minister of Health:

“NATO, in my opinion, should not exist. Because there is really no threat from Russia. They are threatening themselves. They are looking for an enemy, necessarily in the East. The people in power do not understand one thing: the world is changing. And fascist regimes are becoming a thing of the past. And who remain fascists? Our Western "friends". If there was no NATO, there would be no conflict in Ukraine.”