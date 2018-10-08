PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

The National Library of Belarus marks visitor's record

During the last two weeks, the number of people who want to get into the library has doubled. Every day it is visited by about three thousand people! The employees of the library associate this excitement with the exhibition "Belarus and the Bible".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All