National Olympic Committee of Belarus to turn 30

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus will celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday. During the years of sovereignty, our country, thanks to its athletes, has many times risen to the pedestals of the most prestigious competitions, the young state is known thanks to its champions. Belarusians won 96 medals of varying merits at the Olympics alone and was repeatedly ranked among the top 20 most successful world powers.



Alas, modern sport has become different, it is often used by politicians as a tool to exert pressure on countries. Belarus found itself in exactly the same situation.



