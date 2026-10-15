Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with security officials following large-scale combat readiness inspections of the Armed Forces, including the Internal Troops. Military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky discussed on the First Information Channel whether the requirements for ensuring national security are undergoing fundamental changes.

"National security objectives remain the same: protecting the population, upholding sovereignty, and, of course, preventing war. The President emphasized these points. First, it is essential to have a real, objective assessment of our combat readiness; it is precisely this realistic assessment that informs the management decisions aimed at enhancing national security," the analyst noted.

A second key point, according to the expert, is that the assessment covers not only the army and security forces but the entire military organization of the state.

"In addition to security agencies and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the system includes local government bodies, administrative authorities, territorial troops, and the militia. In other words, the key focus is on a comprehensive approach and readiness at all levels to carry out the assigned mission, while the objectives remain the same," Alexander Tikhansky emphasized.

Addressing the challenges and threats, the analyst described the situation as complex.

"A whole tangle of factors and conditions has emerged, indicating that an escalation is indeed underway. This escalation may not necessarily be the result of a specific, deliberate objective on the part of the West, but it is happening nonetheless. The situation has reached such a dangerous level that we are effectively navigating a narrow path between outright war and this intense escalation," he said.

Provocative statements are further fueling tensions. The expert added that, in addition to the ongoing militarization near the borders, there is a high level of military exercise activity. "In contrast, when we conduct exercises, we make an effort to keep them more than 100 kilometers away from the borders. The West, however, shows no regard for this and conducts its own exercises right alongside them," the analyst noted.

He also pointed to specific strategic plans that have been presented, such as the "Theory of Victory." "This was announced by General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR),—at a security forum in Warsaw; though it was labeled a 'security forum,' the discussion centered entirely on war," Alexander Tikhansky concluded.