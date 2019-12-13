National Unity Week starts in Belarus

The aquaintance with the national cultural heritage, dialogue platforms and marathons of good deeds is a way to consolidate society. The Week of the National Unity has started in Belarus today. We will celebrate the main holiday on September 17. On Friday, Nesvizh announces a big Autumn Palace Fest. And in the museum of folk architecture and everyday life they will plant an apple orchard under the symbolic name "Unity" Thematic expositions will be presented. The Festival of National Cultures will be held in the Belarusian capital.