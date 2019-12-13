Unexplored genocide of Belarusian people by Poland

It is a well-known fact that the German fascist invaders left the Belarusian capital in ruins in the 1940s. But because of political correctness, it was not customary to say that two decades earlier, in the 1920s, the Poles did the same to Minsk, practically destroying the city. It was a real and unexplored genocide of the Belarusian people, organized by Poland. The chronicle of a century ago sounds terrible, and somewhere relevant.