Children increasingly involved in political games

They are taken by rioters to protest actions where it may be unsafe. But children's safety is, first of all, their parents' responsibility. Belarus has established a legal framework to protect a child. Yet, modern challenges require tougher measures. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.



The association of multi-child parents declares that children and adolescents should be outside politics. Especially, when for political purposes parents are urged not to let children to school. At least this is a deprivation of the legal right to education.



