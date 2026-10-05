Today, in order to destabilise the political and economic situation in countries that pursue an independent policy, the West and the European Union are increasingly turning to the methods of terrorist operations. And they already have a core conceptual document for the purpose. They do not want a strong Russia, a strong Belarus or strong other CIS states. The Union State and the other countries of the Commonwealth therefore need to develop counter-terrorist solutions together.

That view, on the eve of a counter-terrorism forum to be held in Minsk, was shared by Vladimir Ovchinsky, adviser to Russia’s interior minister.

Vladimir Ovchinsky, adviser to the minister of internal affairs of Russia:

“The West, the EU and America have a core conceptual document for this terrorism. The means are these: the revival of all past territorial, religious and ethnic conflicts. And this applies not only to Russia, but to the states of the CIS. It has to be taken very seriously. And it should not be treated as some kind of spontaneous action. That is why the exercises are needed. We have to be ready. We can see that no improvement in relations is in prospect. That all of Europe’s new elites are intent on inflicting maximum harm on Russia. Harm on every front: military, economic, ideological, technical. And terrorism plays an enormous role in this.”