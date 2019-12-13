Nikolai Shchekin: It is deeply symbolic that in these days collective West is imposing large-scale sanctions against us

Eighty years have passed, but the graves of millions of Red Army soldiers, monuments reminding of Nazis' atrocities in concentration camps, obelisks that immortalize the heroic feat of the Belarusian people are a reminder to all of us, now living, of another criminal efforts of the collective West to "democratize" Belarus. Recent attempts by the collective West to rewrite the tragic, most precious and at the same time tearful pages of our history should be regarded as a declaration of war against us. Unfortunately, it is deeply symbolic and at the same time tragic that in these days the collective West is imposing large-scale sanctions against us, a kind of war through people's symbols.

Nikolai Shchekin, political scientist