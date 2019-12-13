Russian scientific organization in the field of automotive engineering NAMI transfers all domestic assets of Japanese Nissan brand, which had previously left the market, to AvtoVAZ. The production of new cars on the former plant Nissan in St. Petersburg will start in the second half of 2023. The company intends to produce three new Lada models at the launch. Perhaps we are also talking about the electric car Lada e-Largus, which was recently shown at the site in Izhevsk.