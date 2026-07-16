“No Problems at All”: Belarusian Interior Minister on Uzbek Workers

The situation with the employment of labour migrants who arrived in Belarus from Uzbekistan was commented on by Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov.

Ivan Kubrakov noted that the key task of state bodies at this stage is to provide all necessary assistance.

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

“All citizens are registered and, as of today, employed. All household issues that arose have already been resolved. There are absolutely no problems. Those individuals who are outside Belarus are trying to speculate on this topic, spreading unverified and false information. I would like to note that all these people are known to us, and as of today their names have already been established. They are trying to rock the boat with false information and provoke citizens of the Republic of Belarus somewhere. I will not name names, but I will say clearly: these are the individuals who committed crimes on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, they have already been convicted in absentia and are on the wanted list. We know all of them, sooner or later they will be detained and held accountable.”