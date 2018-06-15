3.42 RUB
New design concept of Privokzalnaya Square in Minsk
There will be less advertising objects at the station, on the main avenues of Minsk and in the subway. This was stated by chief architect of Minsk Pavel Luchinovich. The concept will be implemented before the start of the second European Games. Signs and display windows should be made in a single, concise style. The changes will affect the advertising space in the Minsk subway.
