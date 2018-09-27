PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New version of law "On Tourism" to be developed in 2019

Today, on World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus is preparing amendments to the law "On Tourism". The new version will be developed next year. The main emphasis is on protecting the rights of tourists. Now it is proposed to introduce clear definitions of the tour operator and travel agent and to set their responsibility to customers.

Changes can affect and guides. They can be allowed to work by paying one basic tax amount per year.

