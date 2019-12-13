New series of project "Wings of Victory" tells about unique operation "Bobruisk Cauldron" "Wings of Victory"

The new series of the weekly project tells about one of the largest offensive operations of the Great Patriotic War for the liberation of Belarus, which went down in history under the name of "Bagration". From that moment the expulsion of the enemy from our territory began. The main forces were the first and the third Belarus fronts. The commanders were Rokossovsky and Chernyakhovsky. Their goal was to cut a wide gateway for the rapid advance of large forces. Union aviation had a special role to play. Preparations for the operation were conducted in extreme secrecy. Only a narrow circle of the military knew about it, all proposals to Stalin were handwritten, no telephone conversations, and disinformation was heard on the airwaves. 1,200 air bombs and 90 minutes of hell for the Hitlerites made the Operation Bobruisk Cauldron unique.