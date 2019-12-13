PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New Year charity action "Our Children" will start on December 15

The marathon of kindness, a charity event "Our Children", will start on December 15. The action will involve children from 8 to 14 years old from all over the country, including orphans, children who were left without parental care, children of boarding institutions, as well as talented young people of the country.

On these days, the heads of departments, organizations and businesses will visit hospitals and social institutions to congratulate the children and give them presents

