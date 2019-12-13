New border outpost Borovoye opens on border with Ukraine

The new facility of the border post Borovoye opened in Lelchitsy District. The outpost protects a section of the state border of more than 45 kilometers. It is located amidst swampy areas. According to the head of the Border Committee, Borovoye is an example of effective use of forces and means in protecting the borders of Belarus. All conditions for comfortable living and effective performance of tasks have been created here. There are two volunteer squads and two groups of young friends of border guards at the site.

Roman Stashevich, head of the border outpost Borovoye:

The new facility of the border outpost allows to ensure reliable protection of the state border, to establish comfortable living conditions for servicemen. The outpost is equipped with everything necessary for servicemen to stay here and protect the border.

Alexander Neverovsky, Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: