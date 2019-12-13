New approaches to sewerage discussed at international level today

A large-scale conference is held in the capital. 50 specialists from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Hungary, Denmark offer their technological solutions to improve the operation of urban sewer systems. Canadian colleagues have developed environmental technology for wastewater treatment. The new method allows the phosphorus and ammonia emissions to be successfully converted to high-quality nutrients. Useful trace elements are used in agriculture.



The reconstruction of Minsk wastewater treatment plant is planned to be completed by 2025. The capital will be completely transferred to underground sources of drinking water in the next 5 years, which will significantly improve its quality.



