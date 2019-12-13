3.43 RUB
New career guidance project: schoolchildren will get rid of career choice torture
A new format of career guidance work is being introduced in Belarusian institutions of vocational and secondary special education. The project "A student for a day" is aimed at schoolchildren. Everyone can feel like a professional in the industry, immerse themselves in science and get closer to the specialties. The trend is also to create a modern working environment. Those competencies that students received at the level of higher education are practiced at the level of secondary vocational education.
Here each pupil gets his or her first credit book and chooses his or her own specialty to study. You can get familiar with the profession not only through theory on computers, but also with the help of special 3D simulators.
Training of schoolchildren takes place in workshops not only under the guidance of teachers. The master classes are also conducted by the college students.
The emphasis is on robotization, automation of production, and creating modern conditions. Such career guidance events are held once a month. This is not a standard tour of the offices, but an interactive experience and an opportunity to immerse yourself in the production process. Practice shows that this is the most effective form of work.
It is easy to get to the project - just form a group of interested school students and submit an application.
