Belarus and Russia working to expand orbital satellite constellation

Famous astronauts from around the world are awaited this week in Minsk to attend the Space Congress. Among them are natives of Belarus: Peter Klimuk, Vladimir Kovalenok, Oleg Novitsky. In an interview with our television channel, Oleg Novitsky shared his expectations of the Congress.

Head of the national operator of the Belarusian system of remote sensing of the Earth Sergey Zolotoy has told us about the Belarusian-Russian interaction in space. Belarus and Russia are now working to expand the orbital satellite constellation. The existing Belarusian spacecraft and the Russian Kanopus satellite have already proved the effectiveness of joint work. The received pictures are used by more than 20 organizations including border guards, foresters, rescuers. The revenue from the Belarusian space satellite was about $ 28 million.