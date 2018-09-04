3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Russia working to expand orbital satellite constellation
Famous astronauts from around the world are awaited this week in Minsk to attend the Space Congress. Among them are natives of Belarus: Peter Klimuk, Vladimir Kovalenok, Oleg Novitsky. In an interview with our television channel, Oleg Novitsky shared his expectations of the Congress.
Head of the national operator of the Belarusian system of remote sensing of the Earth Sergey Zolotoy has told us about the Belarusian-Russian interaction in space. Belarus and Russia are now working to expand the orbital satellite constellation. The existing Belarusian spacecraft and the Russian Kanopus satellite have already proved the effectiveness of joint work. The received pictures are used by more than 20 organizations including border guards, foresters, rescuers. The revenue from the Belarusian space satellite was about $ 28 million.
Last year Belarus joined the international alliance PanGeo, which made it possible to significantly advance in the world market of remote sensing data.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All