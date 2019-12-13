О. Gaidukevich comments on decree "On protection of sovereignty and constitutional order"

The adoption of the decree in today's reality is a timely and necessary measure.



Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party: "The decree is very necessary and timely. It fully complies with the legislation and is aimed at strengthening the sovereignty, independence and security of our citizens. Why? It's no secret that a hybrid war is now actually waged against Belarus. Moreover, we are at the point where an attempt of an armed coup d'etat was made. So when someone says, how is it possible? But look at the post-Soviet countries, look at the Middle East, look at events all over the world. Presidents are assassinated and countries taken over. Yugoslavia was bombed in the center of Europe, look what happened in Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Georgia. All these so-called revolutions are illegal coups d'etat, behind which there is always Western money and the work of special services. Naturally, we must strengthen our national security and remove these risks. This is exactly what the decree aims at. It aims at making sure that only Belarusians should decide the country's destiny."



