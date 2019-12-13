3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
О. Gaidukevich comments on decree "On protection of sovereignty and constitutional order"
The adoption of the decree in today's reality is a timely and necessary measure.
Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party: "The decree is very necessary and timely. It fully complies with the legislation and is aimed at strengthening the sovereignty, independence and security of our citizens. Why? It's no secret that a hybrid war is now actually waged against Belarus. Moreover, we are at the point where an attempt of an armed coup d'etat was made. So when someone says, how is it possible? But look at the post-Soviet countries, look at the Middle East, look at events all over the world. Presidents are assassinated and countries taken over. Yugoslavia was bombed in the center of Europe, look what happened in Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Georgia. All these so-called revolutions are illegal coups d'etat, behind which there is always Western money and the work of special services. Naturally, we must strengthen our national security and remove these risks. This is exactly what the decree aims at. It aims at making sure that only Belarusians should decide the country's destiny."
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All