3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Death of pilot Nikita Kukonenko mourned at Polotsk cadet school
A funeral ceremony was held in Polotsk cadet school, where Nikita Kukonenko studied. Classmates and teachers characterize Nikita as positive, sympathetic, erudite.
Zhanna Zhevnerovich, principal of Polotsk cadet school:He saved many people for the sake of his life, which is a worthy example. Men should look up at Nikita and his commander.
Ivan Ivankovich, cadet of Polotsk cadet school:This will become a huge example for cadets, because all of us want to become officers and must understand that difficult and complicated decisions must be taken sometimes.
Viktor Radin, officer-educator of the course of Nikita Kukonenko of Polotsk cadet school:He was gifted in sports and studying. Nikita could not do otherwise. I am more than sure that there has been a command to leave the plane, he made a choice for himself.
Nikita Kukonenko studied at Polotsk cadet school from 2011 to 2015.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All