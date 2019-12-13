PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Death of pilot Nikita Kukonenko mourned at Polotsk cadet school

A funeral ceremony was held in Polotsk cadet school, where Nikita Kukonenko studied. Classmates and teachers characterize Nikita as positive, sympathetic, erudite.

Zhanna Zhevnerovich, principal of Polotsk cadet school:He saved many people for the sake of his life, which is a worthy example. Men should look up at Nikita and his commander.
Ivan Ivankovich, cadet of Polotsk cadet school:This will become a huge example for cadets, because all of us want to become officers and must understand that difficult and complicated decisions must be taken sometimes.
Viktor Radin, officer-educator of the course of Nikita Kukonenko of Polotsk cadet school:He was gifted in sports and studying. Nikita could not do otherwise. I am more than sure that there has been a command to leave the plane, he made a choice for himself.

Nikita Kukonenko studied at Polotsk cadet school from 2011 to 2015.

