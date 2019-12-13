It's time to defend sovereignty and security of Belarus and its every citizen

It took me a while to realize what happened when we saw the bottles, the burnt food, the cat with half of its nose burnt. When the realization came, when we found the fuse, when we found the bottles, when we found all these remnants, it was clear that it was a petrol bomb. I am a lieutenant colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who worked for many years in the police. I know very well that it is necessary not to touch the traces of the scene and to call the investigation team, which arrived at the spot and began to work as professionals. That is why I was not afraid of anything, I was surprised to realize that in Belarus it is possible to throw a petrol bomb at a deputy, and I am a deputy I am the leader of the party, so we saw it only on TV in other countries. We must appreciate what we have in our country. If we hadn't saved the country, we would have had the same thing that happened in Odessa, I have no doubt about that. So we have to understand that and not to relax, because I'm sure that if they did it to me there's no guarantee that they won't do it to someone else.

Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party