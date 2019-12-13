Education, science and innovations are the core of Union State building

Cooperation in education, science and innovations for the past two years has reached a new level in the integration and construction of the Union State. We implement a number of projects: from support of gifted youth to personnel training. An association of teaching classes of the Union State was set up. We also agreed on joint training of specialists in engineering and technology. Thanks to the interaction between the BNTU and Russian universities, the Belarusians have joined the association of the leading engineering schools. The program projects are planned to be implemented during the five-year period. Higher education is an important aspect of cooperation. This year, two leading Belarusian and Russian universities started to implement a joint training program for managers and civil servants.