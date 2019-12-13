3.42 RUB
About 5 thousand trucks waiting to leave Belarus for EU countries
The queue of trucks remains on all the routes from Belarus to the EU. According to the State Border Committee, in the morning, there were about five thousand trucks waiting to leave the country.
The reason for the long waiting time at the neighboring side is still the failure of control services of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to comply with the norms of passing. The biggest accumulation of trucks is at the entrance to Lithuania through the "Kamenny Log".
Lithuanian control services processed only 25% of trucks over the weekend. On the whole, since Friday Lithuania has passed 42% of trucks in its territory, Poland 29%, Latvia 56%. At the moment passenger cars are going to European Union countries without any delays.
