About 450 tons of plastic waste annually generated in Belarus

In Belarus, about 170 thousand tons of plastic waste is formed annually as part of industrial waste and about 280 thousand tons - as part of solid municipal waste (MSW). This was told at a press conference by Maxim Tarasov, deputy head of the main department of waste management regulation, biological and landscape diversity - head of waste management regulation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, reports BELTA.

"Destructive human impact on the environment is reaching truly incredible proportions every day, which can easily lead to a worldwide catastrophe if we start thinking about decisive measures against such consequences. International Earth Day is recognized to remind humanity how important it is to take care of our planet. The theme for April 22, 2024 is "Planet or Plastic." This motto calls us to take decisive action to reduce plastic consumption and stop the most massive pollution of our planet," Maxim Tarasov said.