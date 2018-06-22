Commemorative events begin in Brest

Today is the eve of the date that divided the fates of millions of people before and after. On June 22, the Great Patriotic War began.

Numerous delegations from different parts of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other countries arrived in Brest. Among them there are reconstructive clubs and participants in international patriotic actions. People of different ages and professions have overcome thousands of kilometers to accomplish their little feat in the name of the memory of their ancestors.