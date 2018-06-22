PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Commemorative events begin in Brest

Today is the eve of the date that divided the fates of millions of people before and after. On June 22, the Great Patriotic War began.

Numerous delegations from different parts of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other countries arrived in Brest. Among them there are reconstructive clubs and participants in international patriotic actions. People of different ages and professions have overcome thousands of kilometers to accomplish their little feat in the name of the memory of their ancestors.

The commemorative ceremony dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War will begin in the Brest Fortress at half past four in the morning. Thousands of people will light the lamps and candles in memory of the dead. 

