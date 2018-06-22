3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Commemorative events begin in Brest
Today is the eve of the date that divided the fates of millions of people before and after. On June 22, the Great Patriotic War began.
Numerous delegations from different parts of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other countries arrived in Brest. Among them there are reconstructive clubs and participants in international patriotic actions. People of different ages and professions have overcome thousands of kilometers to accomplish their little feat in the name of the memory of their ancestors.
The commemorative ceremony dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War will begin in the Brest Fortress at half past four in the morning. Thousands of people will light the lamps and candles in memory of the dead.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All