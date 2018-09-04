Famous astronauts from around the world are awaited this week in Minsk to attend the Space Congress. Among them are natives of Belarus: Peter Klimuk, Vladimir Kovalenok, Oleg Novitsky. In an interview with our television channel, Oleg Novitsky shared his expectations of the Congress.

Academician Sergei Kilin has told us about the new opportunities ahead of the forum, which will open on September 10. Our scientists are interested in cooperation in several areas: the development of remote sensing of the land for the needs of agriculture, cadastre agencies, to track natural disasters. Other projects are related to the deployment of spacecraft in low Earth orbit and the possibility of manned flights beyond their borders.